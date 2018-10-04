Wooster police rescue cat trapped under hood of car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOSTER, Ohio-- Two Wooster officers came to the rescue of a cat trapped under the hood of a car.

Police were called to Wayne Towne Plaza Wednesday morning. They put the car on a jack and one officer crawled underneath to get the frightened feline.

"The men and women at the Wooster Police Department take great pride in protecting, and in this case, serving our community. Patrolman Zimmerman's actions epitomize what it means to go above and beyond and because of her, 'Zimmy' is doing just fine," said Assistant Police Chief Scott Rotolo.

The cat was taken to a local animal shelter.

Police said it appears the car was abandoned.