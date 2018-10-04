What’s the most popular Halloween candy in Ohio this year? It’s not Blow Pops!

What’s your favorite Halloween candy?

Ask around, and everyone will probably give a different answer.

So what exactly is America’s favorite Halloween candy? And specifically, what’s Ohio’s favorite?

CandyStore.com compiled 10 years of sales data between 2007 and 2017 as far as candy sold leading up to Halloween. Several major candy manufacturers and distributors also contributed data. The site used the info to compile the top three best-selling candies for each state.

Ohio’s favorite candy changed again this year. Last year, Blow Pops were named favorite. It’s changed back to M&Ms, which was the most popular Halloween candy in 2015.

Blow Pops is now back in second place, and in third place are Starbursts.

This year, shoppers will spend an estimated $2.6 billion on Halloween candy.

Check out the interactive map below to find out which state likes which candy best.