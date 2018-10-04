Ward 3 Councilman announces new Ohio City security following shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Just days after an argument that began over a cell phone spiraled into a shooting at an Ohio City park residents are calling for increased security, including friends of the shooting victims.

"She got grazed in the head and one went over here, I guess through her skull," said Desiree Branum touching her head.

Branum said her heart dropped when she found out her friends were injured. One remains in the hospital recovering from surgery.

"Everything used to be cool when I first came here and now everything is changing and getting worse," said Branum. "If you don't like what's going on don't come around. You don't like drama, don't start it."

Thursday the accused shooter 66-year-old Talib Saahir was arraigned, issued a $200,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the victims.

The act of violence led to renewed calls for more safety from longtime residents.

However, some the victims of random violence say they are moving out of the area. It's the case for one lawyer who describes how his wife was robbed at gunpoint.

"As she stepped out onto the porch of our town home in Ohio City, a gentleman walking down the sidewalk pulled a gun out, ran up the steps, put the gun in her chest and demanded her cell phone and her wallet," recalled Stuart Scott.

The Ward 3 City Councilman, Kerry McCormack announced Wednesday he is renewing a partnership with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance with the goal of increasing patrols in marked cruisers with off duty Cleveland officers. Additionally, he is creating a task force and mentioned getting additional blue light cameras for the growing community.

A spokesperson for the Downtown Cleveland Alliance released the following statement:

Downtown Cleveland Alliance, in collaboration with the City of Cleveland, has been providing Clean & Safe Ambassador services over the past 12 years. The goal of this service is to provide the best pedestrian experience possible for those who live, work and play in our city. A number of years ago we partnered with Ohio City, Inc. to provide these services to their neighborhood. We are happy to collaborate with Councilman McCormack to bring an additional layer of services to Ward 3.

As the shooting victims recover, Branum continues to ask questions with frustration even though she may never know the answers.

"Why all the violence? What's the point? What do you get besides going to jail or causing someone to get hurt?"

