Video of cow enjoying backseat car rides on Dayton area highways has gone viral

TIPP CITY, Ohio — Video of a cow cruising in the backseat of a truck on the highway in the Dayton area has gone viral in just two days.

JD Blair told WKEF that he was driving home on Tuesday when he sad a cow sticking its head out of the backseat of a pick-up truck. Blair reportedly took out his phone and started recording so he could “make sure his family saw what he was seeing.”

Blair shared the video on Facebook and by Thursday it had millions of views and had been shared hundreds of thousands of times.

The video features Cory Morris, who is driving the truck and Annie, who Morris rescued when she was one day old, reported WKEF.

Annie is reportedly 18-months-old, weighs 800 lbs. and regularly rides in the backseat.

Morris told WKEF that he is often questioned by people about her riding in the truck, but he responds “where else would I put her?” Morris just opens the car door and Annie climbs right in, reportedly.

According to WKEF, Morris said he often takes Annie to McDonald’s where she will get ice cream, which is reportedly one of her favorite snacks.

Morris told WKEF as the video approached 8 million views, “I love that she’s now appreciated by so many people. As Annie continues to grow, the number of rides she’ll be able to take are dwindling, simply due to her size.”

Blair reportedly said he’s in “total amazement” that his video has gone viral and he’s happy that such a positive news story has gone viral.

Annie’s popularity has sparked the creation of her own Facebook page, Annie the Highway Cow, where Morris will reportedly be documenting her rides around the Dayton area.