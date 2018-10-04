This is why you may have heard or seen fireworks Wednesday night

Posted 5:02 am, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 06:15AM, October 4, 2018

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wondering why you saw or heard fireworks on a non-holiday Wednesday in Cleveland?

It’s because the American Pyrotechnics Association convention is in town.

The APA’s 70th Convention & Annual Meeting is in Cleveland through Saturday.

View this post on Instagram

Convention swag #APARocksCleveland

A post shared by Annelise Gillespie (@gringa118) on

Wednesday night, the organization hosted a fireworks show at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Several people took to Twitter to ask why they were happening.

Hudson-based American Fireworks tweeted that they are one of the host sponsors and will be shooting off a closing fireworks display Friday night from FirstEnergy Stadium.

The convention wraps up Saturday when the group visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.