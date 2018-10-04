This is why you may have heard or seen fireworks Wednesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wondering why you saw or heard fireworks on a non-holiday Wednesday in Cleveland?

It’s because the American Pyrotechnics Association convention is in town.

The APA’s 70th Convention & Annual Meeting is in Cleveland through Saturday.

Wednesday night, the organization hosted a fireworks show at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Several people took to Twitter to ask why they were happening.

Why do I hear fireworks in downtown Cleveland at 10:45 on a Wednesday? — S C (@Scd_1216) October 4, 2018

Living in Cleveland with lots of random loud rumbling noises your options for what those noises could be are either:

A. Indians game fireworks

B. A dumpster being rolled outside

Or

C. Gun fire — Madison Copley (@madcop14) October 4, 2018

Hudson-based American Fireworks tweeted that they are one of the host sponsors and will be shooting off a closing fireworks display Friday night from FirstEnergy Stadium.

The 70th Annual @APABethesda Convention is officially underway in Cleveland! We are happy to be one of the host sponsors and shooting the closing display on Friday Night @FEStadium! pic.twitter.com/3pOLvAU95j — American Fireworks (@amerfireworks) October 3, 2018

The convention wraps up Saturday when the group visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.