This is why you may have heard or seen fireworks Wednesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wondering why you saw or heard fireworks on a non-holiday Wednesday in Cleveland?
It’s because the American Pyrotechnics Association convention is in town.
The APA’s 70th Convention & Annual Meeting is in Cleveland through Saturday.
Wednesday night, the organization hosted a fireworks show at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Several people took to Twitter to ask why they were happening.
Hudson-based American Fireworks tweeted that they are one of the host sponsors and will be shooting off a closing fireworks display Friday night from FirstEnergy Stadium.
The convention wraps up Saturday when the group visits the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.
