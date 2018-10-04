Survey: Parents get less than an hour of ‘me time’ each day

Need some time to yourself? If you’re a parent, good luck finding any.

A new survey finds parents have just 32 minutes to themselves each day, Fox News reported.

A third of parents say they don’t actually stop “working” until at least 8 p.m. when parenting duties are factored in.

The survey, which was conducted by meal delivery service Munchery, found parents who work full-time spend an average of 18 hours per week directly taking care of their kids.

A quarter of parents say they spend more than 30 hours a week caring for their children.

The average parent polled also said they hide from their children about four times a week to carve out “me time.”

