Start times released for all ALDS games between Indians and Astros

CLEVELAND — We now know all the game times for the American League Division Series as the Cleveland Indians take on the Houston Astros.

We learned Tuesday that the Indians will take on the Astros in Game 1 on Friday at 2:05 p.m. EDT in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday at 4:37 p.m. EDT.

Now, MLB has released the dates of the final three games.

Monday Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. EDT at Progressive Field

Tuesday Oct. 9 at 4:35 p.m. EDT at Progressive Field*

Thursday Oct. 11 at 4:07 p.m. EDT at Minute Maid Park*

*If necessary.

And, according to MLB Indians’ reporter Jordan Bastian, the times of games four and five have potential to move to evening games if the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox series ends early.

If NYY-BOS is done in 3, then Indians-Astros Game 4 (if necessary) would be moved to 7:07 pm ET. If NYY-BOS is done prior to Thursday, Indians-Astros Game 5 (if necessary) would be moved to 7:40 pm ET. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) October 4, 2018

