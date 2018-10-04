× Show Info: October 4, 2018

A family recipe

Gourmet Polish pierogies passed down among generations.

www.momspierogies.com

Gone to the dogs

Certified dog trainer Laura Nativo talk about positive training and the importance of pet insurance.

www.EmbracePetInsurance.com

Fresh fall looks

Products to pamper and protect your skin, lips and face during the fall season.

www.lalookboutique.com

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

The Great Pumpkin Fest

Saturdays and Sundays (select times)

Now – October 28th

Not-so-scary fall activities!

Haunt at Halloweekends

Friday & Saturday nights

Now – Oct 27th

www.CedarPoint.com

October at Pickwick and Frolic

Nick Kostis stops by with all the details on the shows happening in October.

www.PickwickAndFrolic.com

At the movies

David talks with the stars of the upcoming film “A Star is Born.”

Girl Scouts of NEO

www.gsneo.org

Prepping for retirement

http://mortachfinancial.com/