Show Info: October 4, 2018

Posted 12:14 pm, October 4, 2018, by

A family recipe
Gourmet Polish pierogies passed down among generations.
www.momspierogies.com

Gone to the dogs
Certified dog trainer Laura Nativo talk about positive training and the importance of pet insurance.
www.EmbracePetInsurance.com

Fresh fall looks
Products to pamper and protect your skin, lips and face during the fall season.
www.lalookboutique.com

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point
The Great Pumpkin Fest
Saturdays and Sundays (select times)
Now – October 28th
Not-so-scary fall activities!

Haunt at Halloweekends
Friday & Saturday nights
Now – Oct 27th
www.CedarPoint.com

October at Pickwick and Frolic
Nick Kostis stops by with all the details on the shows happening in October.
www.PickwickAndFrolic.com

At the movies
David talks with the stars of the upcoming film “A Star is Born.”

Girl Scouts of NEO
www.gsneo.org

Prepping for retirement
http://mortachfinancial.com/