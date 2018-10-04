Police investigate Harvey Weinstein case lead detective for witness tampering

NEW YORK — The lead detective on the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case is under investigation for witness tampering, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported Thursday that the New York Police Department and the Manhattan District Attorney’s have launched a new investigation centering around the accusation made by Lucia Evans.

Evans reportedly claimed that Weinstein forced her into performing oral sex in exchange for a particular acting role.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the lead detective on the case interviewed a witness in the Evans case, who gave a statement, and that the detective allegedly failed to inform prosecution of the statement.

NYPD spokesperson Phil Walzak told TMZ, “The NYPD working with its partner DANY remains fully confident in the overall case it has pursued against Mr. Weinstein. The evidence shows that the criminal case against him is strong” and that “The NYPD will continue to assist the prosecution any way it can to ensure justice is achieved for these brave survivors.”

Law enforcement reportedly told TMZ that witness tampering generally requires an affirmative act to pressure or influence a witness and that they could not be more specific at this time.

