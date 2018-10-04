× Parole denied for man who killed 16-year-old Willoughby girl in 1988

MARION, Ohio– The man who pleaded guilty to killing a 16-year-old Willoughby girl in 1988 will remain behind bars.

Donato Lombardozzi, 57, is serving a life sentence at Marion Correctional Institution for the kidnapping and murder of Christie Montrella.

The Ohio Parole Board denied Lombardozzi’s request for release, saying it, “would demean the seriousness of the offenses.” He was first eligible for parole in 2008.

Montrella, a Willoughby South High School student, disappeared after leaving a pizza shop, where she worked with Lombardozzi.

Her body was found on Oct. 20, 1988 near Interstate 271 in Highland Heights. The teen had been stabbed and strangled.