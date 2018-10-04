Over 6.5 million pounds of beef recalled over salmonella concerns

TOLLESON, Ariz. — JBS Tolleson, Inc., has recalled over 6.5 million pounds of beef products due to possible salmonella contamination.

The U.S Department of Agriculture announced Thursday the various beef items, including ground beef, were packaged on various dates between July 26, 2018 and Sept. 7, 2018. They were distributed to retail locations nationwide.

So far there have been 57 illnesses reported in 16 states in connection with the beef.

The products were sold under the brands Cedar River Farms Natural, Comnor Perfect Choice, Gourmet Burger, Grass Run Farms Natural, JBS Generic, Showcase and Showcase/Walmart.

The recalled products are marked “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Customers who may have purchased the products are urged to throw them away or return them.

The recall is separate from a prior recall by Cargill Meat Solutions. That company recalled 132,000 pounds of ground beef recently over a suspected E. coli outbreak. One person died, and 17 were sickened in connection with the outbreak. That beef was distributed to stores in several states, including Ohio.

