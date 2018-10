Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their loved ones.

Treasure Boyd, 17, was last seen Aug. 23 in Cleveland. She was wearing a pink coat and jeans.

Treasure is 5'11" and has her hair in red, orange and black braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5262.

