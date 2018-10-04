Live: Men charged in connection with Ohio City shooting appearing in court



CLEVELAND — Two men charged in connection with a shooting in Ohio City that left three injured will be arraigned today.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the area of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.

According to police reports one of the men was upset about a girlfriend and losing his phone. He got into an argument with the alleged shooter, who reportedly left and came back with a gun.

Three people — a man, woman and the shooter — were shot during a struggle for the weapon, according to police.

Wednesday charges were officially filed against the shooter and a man who was reportedly with him Monday night.

The alleged shooter, 66-year-old Talib Saahir, has been charged with felonious assault and weapons under disability and F4 CCW permit – a deadly weapon other than a handgun, according to a police report.

Additionally, Deontray Pace who was with Saahir, has been charged with obstructing justice. Pace was punched in the face by the male gunshot victim and reportedly refused to talk to police about what happened.

Both Saahir and Pace were arrested on scene.

