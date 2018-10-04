Man wearing skull mask rides bicycle to rob Hinckley bank

HINCKLEY, Ohio– The Huntington Bank on Ridge Road in Hinckley was robbed Wednesday morning.

The suspect rode a bicycle to the bank, walked in and demanded money from the teller, Hinckley police said. Investigators said they believe the man fled in a silver SUV, which was parked north of the building.

The suspect was wearing a skull mask, black gloves and a red Ohio State sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hinckley Police Department at 330-278-7162 or the Akron Division of the FBI.