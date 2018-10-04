Man standing outside vehicle hit by car in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO, Ohio– Two people were injured in a two-car crash in Streetsboro Thursday morning.

It happened on Diagonal Road shortly after 6 a.m.

Streetsboro police said a 27-year-old man was standing outside his Jaguar when he was hit by another car.

He was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Campus then transported to Akron City Hospital by medical helicopter in critical condition.

The other driver, a 36-year-old man, was also injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.