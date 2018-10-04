Cleveland officers assigned to case of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze honored

CLEVELAND– A proud moment Thursday night for several brave Cleveland police officers, and dedicated residents.

They’re were honored at the Fourth District Police 37th Annual Community Relations Awards Ceremony.

The officers were recognized for their bravery and dedication while on duty; among the recipients are 10 officers and detectives assigned to the case of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze.

The teen was last seen getting off an RTA bus at East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue in Cleveland in 2017. Her body was found in an abandoned house three days later.

A man was convicted and sentenced to death for her murder.

