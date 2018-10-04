Kent State fraternity hangs new sexual assault awareness banner after original banner violated city code

KENT, Ohio — The men of Delta Tau Delta at Kent State University refuse to be silenced when it comes to raising awareness about consent and sexual assault.
Last week, during anti-hazing and sexual assault awareness week at Kent State University, the fraternity had hung a large sign made on a bed sheet, displaying the message “Consent Matters #kNOwmore Sexual Assault.”
The fraternity was forced to take the sign down because it was a “city code violation” due its size. The city said signs cannot exceed 40-square-feet unless you have a permit, which the fraternity did not.
Thursday, Delta Tau Delta member Mike Trauman tweeted that the fraternity had hung a new sign, saying “We will continue to stand up for what we believe in, raise awareness, and play our part in making the world a better and safer place.”
According to Trauman’s tweet the new sign, also sharing the message “Consent Matters #kNOwmore Sexual Assault,” is 39-square-feet, just under the city’s size limit.