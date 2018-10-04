Kent State fraternity hangs new sexual assault awareness banner after original banner violated city code

KENT, Ohio — The men of Delta Tau Delta at Kent State University refuse to be silenced when it comes to raising awareness about consent and sexual assault.

Last week, during anti-hazing and sexual assault awareness week at Kent State University, the fraternity had hung a large sign made on a bed sheet, displaying the message “Consent Matters #kNOwmore Sexual Assault.”

The fraternity was forced to take the sign down because it was a “city code violation” due its size. The city said signs cannot exceed 40-square-feet unless you have a permit, which the fraternity did not.

Thursday, Delta Tau Delta member Mike Trauman tweeted that the fraternity had hung a new sign, saying “We will continue to stand up for what we believe in, raise awareness, and play our part in making the world a better and safer place.”

According to Trauman’s tweet the new sign, also sharing the message “Consent Matters #kNOwmore Sexual Assault,” is 39-square-feet, just under the city’s size limit.

The city wanted us to take the old one down, as it was too big. The code we violated was it was over 40 sq feet. This banner is 39 sq feet. We will continue to stand up for what we believe in, raise awareness, and play our part in making the world a better and safer place. pic.twitter.com/dy10DmlCoH — Mike Trauman (@miketrauman) October 4, 2018

