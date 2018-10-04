× Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Trumbull County man last seen at retirement home

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Trumbull County man.

Authorities say Francis Watters, 73, was last seen on October 3 at noon at the Brookfield Personal Retirement Care Center in Brookfield Township.

Watters is 5’9,” and weighs 222 lbs. He is diabetic and does not have his medication with him.

The vehicle involved is a black 2016 Kia Soul with OH plate number GRB4061.

Call 911 if you see Watters or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.