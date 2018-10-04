× Elyria Fire Department investigating two suspicious fires, one involving a molotov cocktail

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria Fire Department is investigating two Wednesday night fires that they consider suspicious.

The first fire occurred on Adames Street, according to firefighters.

When crews arrived on scene they reportedly found two vehicles on fire and the blaze extending to the house. Firefighters extinguished the fires and the Fire Prevention Bureau was called to the scene to investigate, officials said.

The second fire happened on West River Road North at the same apartment complex where a man was murdered a few days ago.

Officials said the second fire was caused by a molotov cocktail that someone tried to set on fire. They said the fire created a lot of smoke in the hallway, but didn’t caused any major damage.

According to the Assistant Fire Chief with Elyria Fire Department, the fire could have been much worse.

Officials said that no injuries were reported in either fire and both are considered suspicious.