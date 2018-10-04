Cooler temperatures descending on northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- If you stepped outside Thursday evening you probably noticed a huge difference in temperature and humidity compared to this morning. A cooler and drier air-mass continues to descend on Northeast Ohio. Expect lows to dip into the mid 40’s in a few locations overnight as the sky clears a bit.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-by-Hour Forecast:

We’ll rebound into the upper 60’s Friday afternoon. The average high is 67°. Don’t get too used to our fall weather, a warm front lurks just to our south . A few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon, however, most will stay dry.

The warm front lifts in Saturday morning bringing a few showers and storms with it, with additions showers/storms popping up in the afternoon. Some of these storms could turn strong to severe. As a Thursday night the Storm Prediction Center has the north tier of our viewing area in a “MARGINAL RISK” meaning the potential is there. Stay tuned to future forecasts.

Not only will that front bring a rain risk it’ll once again change our temperatures in a big way. Low to possibly mid 80’s in October! Record highs during this period range from the mid to upper 80’s . We could come close to tying the of 86 set in 1949 on Tuesday.

The 8-day forecast is definitely unusual….Only one other time in over 140 years have we had 6+ days above 80 in October. This could be number 2!

Here's a look at your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.