Cleveland police: Woman found dead on east side likely moved from another location

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a woman who was found on the city’s east side Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Booth Avenue and East 86th Street for a woman lying on the sidewalk.

Police said the victim was in a state of decomposition and may have been deceased for several days. There were no obvious signs of violence. It’s likely her body was moved to Booth Avenue from another location, according to investigators.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will determined cause of death.