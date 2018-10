× Cleveland police investigating shooting deaths of two men

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating the deaths of two men.

According to police, a 52-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were the victims of gunshot wounds on Holly Hill Dr. at around 3:30 p.m.

The 52-year-old man died at the scene; the 47-year-old passed away at University Hospitals.

Police say one man was detained.

No further details were immediately available.