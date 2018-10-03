Willoughby Hills mayor removes six members of city council

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio– Willoughby Hills Mayor Robert Weger removed six of the seven city council members for offenses like gross misconduct.

The removed members are president Nancy Fellows, vice president John Plecnik, David Fiebig, Laura Lenz, Janet Majka and Laura Pizmoht.

“This may be a drastic action, but the behavior of these six council members requires I take action in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of our citizens and businesses in Willoughby Hills,” Weger said in a news release on Wednesday.

“In the past year, these council members have adopted at least 11 ordinances which are contrary to law, five of which have been declared void and illegal by a common pleas judge.”

Mayor Weger said council did not hire a new law director for more than year and that led to the closure of the mayor’s court, resulting in a 90 percent loss of administrative staff for day-to-day operations.

The only council member who remains is District 3 Councilman Christopher Hallum, who Weger said voted no to the illegal ordinances. The mayor said he will work with Hallum to appoint new members to council in the near future.