Two men indicted in five-county crime spree

CLEVELAND– Two men were indicted for a crime spree in five Northeast Ohio counties over the summer.

Robert Duarte and Stephen Blazo, both 54, of Youngstown, face a 36-count indictment on charges including burglary, theft, conspiracy and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Their arraignment is set for Oct. 17.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Duarte and Blazo broke into homes during the day and stole jewelry from May 24 to July 5. Victims lived in Brecksville, Solon, Lakewood, Independence, Copley, Bainbridge, Auburn Township and Parkman.

“This is another successful collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies across five counties,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, in a news release on Wednesday. “These men are a nuisance to our region and I applaud these agencies for getting them off the streets. Our office will now hold them accountable.”

Duarte was already sentenced to six years in prison after pleaded guilty to four incidents in Portage County.