Two arrested in Perkins Township home invasion

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Police arrested two men after an early-morning home invasion in Perkins Township on Tuesday.

Assistant Police Chief Vince Donald said the home invasion took place around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday on Campbell Street.

Donald said one of the victims , who was hiding in a bedroom, was able to call 911 while the suspects were in the home.

One of the suspects had a gun, police said. The four adult victims inside the home were not injured.

Ffence Light, 31, and Robert Walton, 29, are being held in the Erie County jail on several charges, including felony abduction .