Two arrested after family held hostage during home invasion

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, ERIE COUNTY -- An early morning home invasion is reported to police by a young woman hiding under her bed.

The 20-year-old woman whispered on the phone to the 911 dispatcher that her family was being robbed at gunpoint by two men.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday on Campbell Street in Perkins Township.

During the 15 minute call the woman maintained her composure, but repeatedly pleaded with the dispatcher and police to “please hurry.”

The dispatcher tried to keep her calm and repeatedly reassured her that police were on the way, but at one point the young woman broke down in tears and said, “Why, why did this happen?!”

She told the dispatcher that the men were holding her brother and boyfriend hostage, while she hid under the bed in the bedroom right next door to the living room and a younger sister was hiding in a separate bedroom.

“They wanted money, they were looking for money,” she said, “Oh my god, they’re trashing my house, they’re taking my TV.”

Perkins Township Assistant Police Chief Vince Donald said multiple officers responded quickly, but because victims were being held at gunpoint they had to park their cruisers and move in on foot.

“They approached in the dark to try and use the element of surprise,” said Assistant Chief Donald.

However, just as the officers reached the property the suspect exited the house and saw them.

Assistant Chief Donald says, 29-year-old Robert Walton surrendered immediately and several hours later police located 31-year-old Ffence Terrence Light hiding under a blanket in the backseat of a car.

Both men were taken to the Erie County Jail and charged with multiple felonies including abduction and aggravated robbery.

“We’re still trying to connect the dots and how this house was chosen and why this house was chosen,” said Assistant Chief Donald.

The investigation is on-going.

Assistant Chief Donald says things could’ve absolutely been a lot worse if not for the good work by police officers, the dispatcher and especially the young caller who stayed strong and calm under extreme circumstances.