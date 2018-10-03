Show Info: October 3, 2018
David’s oven wings
David whips up a batch of some easy and delicious chicken wings made in the oven.
Northside Marketplace
The Akron spot is an eclectic mix of some of the area’s best startups.
21 Furnace Street, Akron 44308
http://northsidemarketplace.com/
Simple fall decor
Ideas to spruce up your home no matter the crafting experience.
www.joann.com
Going to the movies
Check out another unique place at the new Pinecrest development. Silverspot Cinema is an upscale boutique movie theater.
www.silverspot.net
Clam bake
Terrie Young from Euclid Fish stops by with all you need to have the perfect clam bake.
www.euclidfish.com
Cozy home furniture
La-Z-Boy’s new line has an unexpected feature.
www.la-z-boy.com
Boots, brews & BBQ
There’s a fun event happening in October to benefit Hospice Medina County.
Boots Brews and BBQ at Thirsty Cowboy
4-8p Sunday October 21st
A benefit for Hospice Medina county
For tickets visit www.hospicewr.org/BBB
Musical guests: County Line
Pink Ribbon bagels
It’s that time of year again at Panera Bread! Grab a Pink Ribbon bagel throughout October to benefit breast cancer research.
www.covelli.com/gopink