× Show Info: October 3, 2018

David’s oven wings

David whips up a batch of some easy and delicious chicken wings made in the oven.

Northside Marketplace

The Akron spot is an eclectic mix of some of the area’s best startups.

21 Furnace Street, Akron 44308

http://northsidemarketplace.com/

Simple fall decor

Ideas to spruce up your home no matter the crafting experience.

www.joann.com

Going to the movies

Check out another unique place at the new Pinecrest development. Silverspot Cinema is an upscale boutique movie theater.

www.silverspot.net

Clam bake

Terrie Young from Euclid Fish stops by with all you need to have the perfect clam bake.

www.euclidfish.com

Cozy home furniture

La-Z-Boy’s new line has an unexpected feature.

www.la-z-boy.com

Boots, brews & BBQ

There’s a fun event happening in October to benefit Hospice Medina County.

Boots Brews and BBQ at Thirsty Cowboy

4-8p Sunday October 21st

A benefit for Hospice Medina county

For tickets visit www.hospicewr.org/BBB

Musical guests: County Line

Pink Ribbon bagels

It’s that time of year again at Panera Bread! Grab a Pink Ribbon bagel throughout October to benefit breast cancer research.

www.covelli.com/gopink