Sandusky officer suspended after arrested in OVI charge

SANDUSKY – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found a veteran police officer has been suspended following his arrest on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Sandusky Police Officer Kenneth Gautschi Jr. was stopped on Fox Road by an Erie County sheriff’s deputy around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 23. He was off duty at the time.

The I-TEAM obtained a copy of a written letter detailing the discipline Gautschi received Wednesday. The letter states the 19-year veteran will serve a 30 day suspension. He will also have to perform 40 hours of unpaid community service.

The letter states if Gautschi is indicted or convicted on felony charges he could face additional discipline.

Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech said Gautschi has done good work during his time on the force.

After Gautschi was pulled over by the county sheriff’s office he was taken to the Ohio State Highway Patrol post for a blood-alcohol breath test, where he blew a .169, the report states. The legal limit in Ohio is .08.

He was charged with OVI, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and felony vandalism for allegedly causing damage to the cruiser by striking it while wearing handcuffs. The report said the cruiser had a large dent and several scratches.

He is due back in court later this month.

