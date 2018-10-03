Police remove credit card skimmer from Brunswick gas pump

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A credit card skimmer was found and removed from a gas pump in Brunswick Wednesday.

The Medina County Auditor, Mike Kovack, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the auditor’s office staff discovered the skimmer in a gas pump at the Circle K at 1225 Pearl Road.

According to the post, the device was discovered during a routine inspection of the county’s gas pumps.

The county auditor said, “Police were notified and the device was removed.”

However, he warned that anyone who used their credit or debit card at that particular Circle K in the past week should monitor their accounts.

The auditor’s office will reportedly continue inspecting gas pumps and Auditor Kovack said he will continue to inform consumers about skimmers.

For more information on protecting yourself from skimmers you can visit the Medina County Auditor’s website here.

