NWS to continue surveying damage, storm path after EF2 tornado in Crawford County, PA

CONNEAUTVILLE, Pa. -- Two people are in the hospital and dozens of others are displaced after an EF2 tornado hit a Conneautville, Pa., nursing home Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has further surveys planned today across Crawford County, Pennsylvania, to determine the length of the tornado and other damage.

The tornado touched down along state Route 198 around 2:30 p.m., hitting the Rolling Fields Elder Care Community.

The National Weather Service said the twister had winds of up to 115 miles per hour and a path width of 50 yards. The roof was ripped off the building used for rehabilitation.

There was also a gas leak.

Two people from the nursing home were sent to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The remaining roughly 160 residents were sent to a nearby middle school, but by Wednesday morning they'd all been split up among different area nursing homes and family members.

Continuing coverage.