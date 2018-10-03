Neglected dog found in Ashtabula County continues to recover

BROOK PARK, Ohio– It’s the worst case of abuse and neglect a local animal rescue has seen, but a dog found in Ashtabula County is making improvements.

Valor was rescued from the streets of Conneaut in August. The extremely malnourished dog had ear infections, tumors and parasites.

Remi’s Pet Recovery in Brook Park said while Valor is making progress, he teeth will have to be removed and he’s still dealing with severe skin issues. His medical bills top $2,200.

The dog rescue said animal cruelty charges were filed against Valor’s previous owners.

For more information and how to make a donation to Remi’s Pet Recovery, click here