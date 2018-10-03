× Meijer grocery chain hiring ahead of opening new Avon location

AVON, Ohio — The grocery store chain Meijer is hiring ahead of the grand opening a location in Avon next year.

Meijer announced its plans to open 40 stores across Ohio in 2016. These plans included local establishments in Avon, Mentor, Stow and Austintown.

Now, the company has listed multiple position for hire for the upcoming Avon store.

These positions include 3rd shift stocking team leader, meat and seafood team leader and grocery and receiving team leader.

You can see a full list of open positions on Meijer’s website here.