Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel visit LeBron James’ I Promise School

AKRON, Ohio — Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel visited LeBron James‘ I Promise School Wednesday.

TImberlake was in town for the Cleveland leg of his “Man of the Woods” Tour. The performance was Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from the school, Timberlake and Biel came to the school to surprise the kids, and the kids showed them “ALL the moves!”

In the photos the school shared on Twitter, Timberlake and Biel are seen sitting on the floor and appear to be clapping and cheering for the performers.

The stars also took a group photo with the students who, based on their large smiles, seemed to enjoy the surprise.

The LeBron James Family Foundation opened the I Promise school July. James said the school’s goal is to support students and their families in and out of the classroom.