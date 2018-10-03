× Indians prepare for ALDS: Gomes will play, final roster spot up for grabs

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians held their final workout at Progressive Field on Wednesday afternoon before flying south to Houston for the ALDS against the Astros, which begins on Friday.

The Indians have all but finalized their postseason roster ahead of game one. Yan Gomes, who injured his thumb during the final series of the regular season, is fine and will play.

Manager Terry Francona is electing to go with eight bullpen arms, three left-handers and five right-handers. Among the group of five, Shane Bieber and Trevor Bauer.

The lone roster spot up for grabs comes down to Erik Gonzalez and Rajai Davis.

“Gonzalez gives you a little bit of a safety net if something happens to somebody,” said Francona. “Davis gives you the ability to influence the game with his legs as we’ve seen so we’re all just trying to figure out what is the right thing to do?”

Game 1 of the best-of-five series is Friday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.

Corey Kluber will face Justin Verlander.

Kluber was 1-0 with 17 strikeouts and 2 runs allowed in two starts against the Astros this year.

Cleveland and Houston faced each other seven times during the regular season with the Astros winning the season series 4-3. Those seven games were played in a 10-day stretch in May, the Indians split the four-game series in Houston.

