× Huntington closing 30 bank branches in Ohio

CLEVELAND– Huntington Bank is closing 70 branches, including 30 in the state of Ohio.

Of those closing, 10 are located in Cleveland and two are in Akron, according to a company spokeswoman.

“Huntington regularly reviews its distribution network to ensure our mix of branches, ATMs, and online and mobile banking meets our customers’ evolving needs. In making these adjustments, branches were reviewed for customer traffic patterns, transaction trends and proximity to nearby Huntington branch locations,” Huntington Bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Many of these branches have an existing Huntington branch in close proximity that can support customers of the consolidating offices.”

These are the 10 branches closing that are considered Cleveland:

1330 Som Center Road, Mayfield Heights

260 East Main Street, Andover

2700 N. Ridge Road, Painesville

888 Lake Ave, Ashtabula

22595 Lake Shore Blvd, Euclid

25775 Lorain Road, North Olmsted

565 Abbe Road S., Elyria

10717 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

5252 Detroit Road, Elyria

6254 S. Main Street, North Ridgeville