Fox Recipe Box: Pumpkin Pie Cookies

CLEVELAND, Oh — Pumpkin Pie filled cookies. Yum! Chef Stefanie Paganini is a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Chesterland and she has an upcoming class that’s all about baking with pumpkin. Stefanie shared one of the recipes from that upcoming class with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel.

Click here to get more information on Stefani’s Baking With Pumpkin class, plus other cooking classes taught at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking.

Pumpkin Pie Filled Cookies

Makes 20 cookies

Cookie Dough:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 lb. unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1 tsp. vanilla bean paste

1 recipe pumpkin pie filling

Parchment paper

Cinnamon Sugar made with large crystal granulated sugar if possible

Preheat oven to 350˚. In a bowl, sift flour together with the baking powder and set aside.

In an electric mixing bowl, using the paddle attachment, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla paste and beat for another minute or so.

Add the flour mixture in two batches. Blend until the dough begins to pull away from the sides of the bowl. Take the dough out of the mixer and place it on a piece of parchment paper. Using your hands, knead the dough for approximately 1 minute. Place the dough in a plastic bag and refrigerate for at least an hour.

Roll the dough with a rolling pin until it is about 1/8-inch thick. Cut cookies out. Place a Tablespoon of filling in the center of half the cookies. Top with a plain cookie. Gently press and enclose pie filling with dough. Using the tines of a form press down the edges of the cookie to seal. Roll or sprinkle outside of cookie with cinnamon sugar.

Chill cookies in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Place filled cookies onto a parchment or silpat lined baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes or until edges are golden brown.

Pumpkin Pie Filling:

¾ cup canned pumpkin puree

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 egg yolk

1 Tablespoon AP flour

2 oz. regular cream cheese, room temperature

Mix ingredients together until smooth.