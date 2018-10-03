× Elyria police arrest two in connection with man’s murder

ELYRIA, Ohio– Two men are in custody and more arrests are expected in the murder of a 28-year-old man in Elyria.

Zachary Mason was shot inside an apartment on West River Road on Monday. When officers arrived, they found him in the parking lot. Mason was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, Elyria police arrested Keeon Green Jr., 18, and Lance Cheers, 28, in connection with the homicide. They were charged with aggravated robbery and taken to the Lorain County Jail. Police said they could face additional charges.

Green and Cheers are being held without bond ahead of their hearing in Elyria Municipal Court.

Police said the investigating is ongoing and they anticipate making more arrests.