Driver pleads guilty in hit-and-run that killed Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND– The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland police officer on Interstate 90 changed his plea on Wednesday.

Israel Alvarez pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, failure to stop after an accident and drug possession. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.

Officer David Fahey, 39, was directing traffic at the scene of a crash on I-90 on Jan. 24 2017. Police said Alvarez hit the officer and left the scene. Fahey died at the hospital from his injuries.

He was arrested 30 miles away in Lorain. Police said he cocaine in his car.

