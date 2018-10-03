David’s easy oven wings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Best ever oven wings



*Preheat oven 275

4 or 5 lbs of trimmed wings (drumettes & flats)

The rub

3 tbs paprika

1 tbs garlic powder

1 tbs onion powder

1 tbs chili powder

1 tbs kosher salt

1 tsp mustard powder

1 tsp chipotle powder

Favorite wing sauce (franks, Korean, sweet, etc)

Combine rub ingredients in a medium bowl and mix thoroughly.

Spread wings on a large oiled sheet pan and liberally season with rub, both sides.

There should be plenty of rub left over.

Roast 45 minutes. Turn each wing over, return pan to oven, and roast 45-60 minutes. Check the wings at the 45 minute mark to make sure they don’t overcook.

For crispier wings, return to oven. Little wings cook faster.

Place hot, roasted wings in a large bowl and toss with about a quarter cup of your favorite sauce. Taste, add more sauce, if you like and serve.

Enjoy!

*PS These wings are also excellent prepared in a smoker or on a grill over indirect heat.