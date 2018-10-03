× Cleveland police headquarters staying put for another year

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police will not be moving out of their headquarters after all, not for at least one more year, the FOX 8 I-Team learned on Wednesday.

Cuyahoga County took over the Justice Center and city police had planned to move to a new headquarters, but at the last moment, the moving plans fell apart.

A spokesperson for Cuyahoga County said the city has signed a lease to stay in the Justice Center for another year at a cost of $1.4 million, plus the cost of utilities.

City hall has been vague about why Cleveland backed out of plans to move. Council had approved a $60 million plan to take over and renovate a building just east of downtown.

Since then, police officers and supervisors told the I-Team the city has been exploring plans to put police units in various buildings all over the city.

Now, the county said police are keeping the headquarters where it is, and the city can sign leases for two more years, if necessary.

We’ve also reached out to the mayor’s office for comment on the new development, and we’re waiting to hear back.

Continuing coverage of this story here