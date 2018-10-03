Bedford Heights police investigating escalating incidents of peeping Tom

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Bedford Heights Police Department is investigating a peeping Tom in the Ridge neighborhood.

Police said there have been a number of incidents of voyeurism in the area over the past year.

Detective Ericka Payne said the crimes are escalating. At first, the suspect was putting his hands on windows. Now, the person is trying to open doors and windows, even when there are multiple cars in the driveway. The suspect is also rummaging through unlocked vehicles.

The victims have been women, according to police.

The latest happened at about 10 p.m. Monday on Laing Road. The resident told police someone was looking in her daughter’s window, the report said.

On Wednesday, investigators released photos of the suspect.