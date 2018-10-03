Akron police receive grant to re-investigate sex assault cold cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Local police plan to re-investigate hundreds of sexual assaults, hoping to finally crack some cold cases, and it's all thanks to a federal grant.

Within the Akron police department, there are more than 800 rape and sexual assault cases waiting to be solved, some dating back 20 years.

Now, the department has been awarded nearly a million dollars in grant money and the funds will help assign three detectives who will be dedicated to only those cases.

The grant is good for three years, with a priority given to those cases that are nearing the statute of limitations.