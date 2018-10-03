× 7th suspect arrested in murder of 9-year-old girl in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The seventh and final suspect in the murder of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities took 20-year-old Timothy Greene into custody at his family’s house on East 160th Street in Cleveland, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Saniyah was killed on June 20 while sitting in a car with her sister at Lee Road and Cloverside Avenue. The girl’s mother went into DNA Boxing Club to pick up her brother when a fight broke out between two groups.

The suspects shot at each other from across the street and Saniyah was caught in the crossfire. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

In the days following, Cleveland police arrested Ce’Matizea Andrews, 19, Davontae Nettles, 19, and Aaron George, 18, as well as three juveniles.

