10-year-old battling cancer who was FOX 8 reporter for a day stopping treatment

ASHTABULA, Ohio– An Ashtabula girl who just celebrated her 10th birthday is stopping chemotherapy treatment.

Oliviah Hall was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive, malignant form of brain cancer, in August of last year. She’s had more than a dozen rounds of radiation treatment on her brain and spine at the Cleveland Clinic, where she’s known for singing to other patients.

Over the past year, we’ve followed along as Oliviah became an FBI agent for a day and celebrated Father’s Day on the Goodtime III. In August, she was a FOX 8 News Junior Reporter and covered a story at the Great Lakes Science Center. We were also there when 500 people came to her 10th birthday party.

On Wednesday, her family announced they will not pursue further chemotherapy treatments and Oliviah will transition to palliative/hospice care.

“We have weighed all of our options, we have researched so many, many options. We have weighed the risks and benefits of so many treatments. We have sought opinions of many physicians and looked at clinical trials across the country,” her family said on the Team Oliviah Facebook page.

The family said Oliviah continues to have a positive attitude. They intend to keep her out of the hospital.

“We look for a reason each and every day to make our little girl smile. We still pray that God will miraculously heal Oliviah, but we are focusing on her quality of life while she is with us.”

