Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our next shot of showers and storms will arrive today. The high probability of precipitation does NOT imply an all-day rain, but that your chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm in NE Ohio at some point in the day is high. There is a slight risk of strong thunderstorms in the afternoon, particularly along the Pennsylvania border.

Temperatures will remain above average this week.

Full forecast right here

Here is our FOX 8 Hour Forecast: