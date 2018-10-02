× Warren man accused of strangling, skinning dog sentenced to prison time

CANTON, Ohio– A Warren man accused of beating, strangling and skinning a dog was sentenced on Tuesday.

Scott Winter, 46, was charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals, also known as Goddard’s Law, which is named for longtime FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Taryn Heath sentenced Winter to the maximum sentence of 12 months in prison. He’s already been at the Stark County Jail for two months and will be eligible to file for judicial release in 30 days, court officials said.

Investigators said Winter skinned a dog while he was living in the Canton area.

“This is very unusual to see this type of thing happen,” said Jason Reese, Canton City Prosecutor, in August. “We have an individual beating, killing, hanging, skinning and gutting a companion animal.”

Police served the arrest warrant at his new place on Palmyra Road in Warren. While investigating, they discovered the burned remains of another dog in an outdoor fire pit.

