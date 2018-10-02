× Victim in deadly shooting found behind 24-hour convenience store

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating after finding a shooting victim behind a 24-hour convenience store.

Officers found the man with gunshot wounds behind a store on E. 156th St. around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

He was rushed to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

E. 156th St. was closed from Waterloo Rd. to Trafalgar Ave.

E. 156 CLOSED Trafalgar – Waterloo. Police activity. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 2, 2018

Police said the victim was 47-years-old. His name has not been released.

Police did not release any information on possible suspects.

Stay with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.