× Troopers find $91,000 worth of cocaine during Summit County traffic stop

HUDSON, Ohio– Two men are facing charges after the Ohio State Highway Patrol discovered $91,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in Summit County.

Troopers pulled over an SUV on the Ohio Turnpike in Hudson on Saturday for a marked lane violation. The highway patrol said a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to check the vehicle.

The search turned up 5 pounds of cocaine, according to the state patrol.

Thomas Flowers, 24, of Yorkville, and Daniel Divjak, 40, of Martins Ferry, were taken to the Summit County Jail. Both were charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine.

If convicted, Flowers and Divjak could face up to 22 years in prison.