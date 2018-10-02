Tremont couple’s home robbed two days in a row, possibly by same suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Tremont couple’s house near W. 5th St and Herschel Ct was robbed two days in a row by the same suspects.

The couple asked not to be identified because the suspects are still on the loose, but said the first incident happened Saturday night around 7 p.m.

The male homeowner was in the front yard with their dogs when his Prius was stolen from his garage.

Sunday, he was in the basement getting ready to watch football around 4 p.m. when he heard footsteps upstairs.

The man ran upstairs and confronted the suspect, who then jumped from the second floor balcony and ran away with the man's wallet.

Surveillance video from several neighbors' security cameras seems to show the same suspects committing both crimes.

One of the young male suspects is seen wearing a distinctive hoodie and red tennis shoes.

“We’re obviously really concerned; feeling unsafe in your own home is a terrible feeling,” said the victim's wife.

The suspects got away with the man's wallet and within thirty minutes charged nearly $2,000 at a local mall.

The couple is grateful they weren’t hurt. They are warning everyone to be vigilant and extra careful until the suspects are caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.