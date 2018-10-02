× One injured when tornado hits nursing home in Crawford County, Pennsylvania

CONNEAUTVILLE, Pa.– A wave of severe weather hit Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland said a trained spotter reported a tornado 5 miles east of Conneautville in Crawford County, Pennsylvania.

The Crawford County Department of Public Safety said one person was injured when the tornado hit Rolling Fields Nursing Home. That person’s condition is not known.

Emergency crews are using buses to move patients out of the facility to the Conneautville Fire Department. More than 150 people live at the nursing home.

The NWS also reported a tornado was spotted in Ashtabula County. Kent State Ashtabula issued an alert to students to take shelter.

